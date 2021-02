BRIEF-Canada has told domestic airlines that an aid Package is "imminent", but exact timing is unclear - head of Unifor private sector trade union

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Transat AT Inc:

* CANADIAN GOV’T HAS TOLD DOMESTIC AIRLINES THAT AN AID PACKAGE IS “IMMINENT”, BUT EXACT TIMING IS UNCLEAR - HEAD OF UNIFOR PRIVATE SECTOR TRADE UNION

* HEAD OF UNIFOR SAYS HE IS “QUITE CONFIDENT” CANADIAN GOV’T WILL PROVIDE AID PACKAGE

* HEAD OF UNIFOR SAYS OPTIONS FOR CANADA GOV'T SHOULD INCLUDE LOW INTEREST 10-YEAR LOAN, SUSPENSION OF FUEL TAX FOR CANADIAN CARRIERS