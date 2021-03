March 3 (Reuters) -

* IT IS POSSIBLE CANADA COULD INOCULATE POPULATION EARLIER THAN THE END-SEPT GOAL - PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU

* CANADA IS VERY OPTIMISTIC IT COULD ACCELERATE SOME OF ITS INOCULATION TIMELINES - PM TRUDEAU

* CANADA PM TRUDEAU SAYS UNITED STATES IS VERY OPEN TO HELPING OTHER NATIONS ONCE ITS COVID-19 INOCULATION EFFORT IS OVER