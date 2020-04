April 29 (Reuters) - Cargill Ltd:

* CANADA IS WATCHING WITH INTEREST AND CONCERN SOME OF THE ISSUES FACING MEAT PRODUCERS - PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU

* MAIN PRIORITIES FOR CANADA GOVERNMENT ARE KEEPING WORKERS SAFE AND MAINTAINING FOOD SUPPLY TO CANADIANS - PM TRUDEAU

* CANADA GOVERNMENT IS WORKING CLOSELY WITH AGRICULTURAL INDUSTRY AND PROVINCES TO ENSURE FOOD SUPPLIES - PM TRUDEAU