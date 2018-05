May 22 (Reuters) - Canada Jetlines Ltd:

* JETLINES APPOINTS ULCC VETERAN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* LUKAS JOHNSON WILL BE APPOINTED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, SUCCEEDING STAN GADEK

* STAN GADEK WILL CONTINUE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER DURING A TRANSITION PERIOD