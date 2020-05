BRIEF-Canada needs to continue to have strong airline sector once coronavirus crisis is over - Trudeau

May 4 (Reuters) - Air Canada:

* CANADA NEEDS TO CONTINUE TO HAVE A STRONG AIRLINE SECTOR ONCE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS IS OVER - PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU

* CANADA GOVERNMENT IS LOOKING CLOSELY AT HOW IT CAN HELP THE AIRLINE AND OTHER HARD-HIT SECTORS, WILL HAVE MORE TO SAY LATER - TRUDEAU

* CANADIAN GOVERNMENT HAS NOT YET DECIDED WHEN IT WILL PRESENT A BUDGET OR A FISCAL UPDATE - TRUDEAU

* THERE IS A TREMENDOUS AMOUNT OF UNCERTAINTY ABOUT WHERE THE CANADIAN ECONOMY WILL BE IN THREE OR SIX MONTHS’ TIME - TRUDEAU

* CANADA GOV'T WILL BE LOOKING AT SUPPORT FOR HARD HIT SECTORS SUCH AS TOURISM AND AIRLINES, ANNOUNCEMENTS TO COME IN NEXT WEEK - TRUDEAU