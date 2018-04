April 3 (Reuters) -

* CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS INVESTED AN ADDITIONAL US$247 MILLION IN RENEW POWER VENTURES PVT. LTD.

* CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD SAYS CPPIB’S ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT WILL SUPPORT RENEW POWER’S ACQUISITION OF OSTRO ENERGY PRIVATE LIMITED Source text for Eikon: