BRIEF-Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement To Acquire Canadian Operating Wind And Solar Power Portfolio

April 2 (Reuters) - Nextera Energy Partners LP:

* CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD SIGNS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CANADIAN OPERATING WIND AND SOLAR POWER PORTFOLIO

* CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD SIGNS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CANADIAN OPERATING WIND AND SOLAR POWER PORTFOLIO

* CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT SAYS DEAL FOR $741 MILLION

* ‍CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD SAYS PORTFOLIO INCLUDES 4 WIND AND 2 SOLAR PROJECTS WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 396 MEGAWATTS IN ONTARIO​

* TERM AGREEMENT​

* TO ACQUIRE 6 PROJECTS FROM NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: