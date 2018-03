March 13 (Reuters) - Canada Post Corp:

* ‍CANADA POST SAYS JESSICA MCDONALD, CHAIR OF BOARD, WILL BE SERVING AS PRESIDENT AND CEO ON AN INTERIM BASIS​

* CANADA POST - APPOINTMENT OF MCDONALD WILL START MONDAY APRIL 2, FOLLOWING PLANNED DEPARTURE OF PRESIDENT, CEO, DEEPAK CHOPRA, ANNOUNCED LAST AUGUST

* CANADA POST - COMPREHENSIVE, OPEN PROCESS TO FIND NEW, PERMANENT CANADA POST PRESIDENT AND CEO IS WELL UNDER WAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: