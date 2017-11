Nov 24 (Reuters) - Canada Post:

* Canada Post - Canada Post segment lost $62 million before tax in Q3​

* Canada Post - ‍parcels revenue increased by $129 million or 38.9 per cent in Q3, while volumes increased by 16 million pieces or 43.5 percent​

* Canada Post - Canada Post group of companies reported a loss before tax of $25 million for q3 of 2017​