June 29 (Reuters) - Canada’s Public Health Agency, in new modeling, projects:

* CANADA DOMESTIC CUMULATIVE DEATH TOLL FROM COVID-19 COULD BE BETWEEN 8,545 TO 8,865 BY JULY 12

* CANADA OVERALL DOMESTIC CASES OF COVID-19 COULD BE BETWEEN 103,940 AND 108,130 BY JULY 12 (Reporting by Steve Scherer)