March 20 (Reuters) - Canadian Govt:

* CANADA PROVIDES UPDATE ON EXEMPTIONS TO TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS TO PROTECT CANADIANS AND SUPPORT ECONOMY

* CANADIAN GOVERNMENT- ALL INDIVIDUALS ENTERING FROM ABROAD MUST ISOLATE FOR 14 DAYS UPON THEIR ARRIVAL IN CANADA

* CANADIAN GOVERNMENT- EXEMPTIONS TO AIR TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS TO APPLY TO FOREIGN NATIONALS WHO'VE COMMITTED TO WORKING, STUDYING OR MAKING CANADA THEIR HOME