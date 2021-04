BRIEF-Canada says Moderna's next delivery of COVID-19 vaccine, due end-April, will be 650,000 doses instead of 1.2 million

April 16 (Reuters) -

* CANADA SAYS MODERNA’S NEXT DELIVERY OF COVID-19 VACCINE, DUE END-APRIL, WILL BE 650,000 DOSES INSTEAD OF 1.2 MILLION

* CANADA SAYS MODERNA HAS TOLD IT THAT 1 TO 2 MILLION DOSES OF THE 12.3 MILLION DOSES SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY IN Q2 MAY BE DELAYED UNTIL Q3

* CANADA SAYS MODERNA IS BLAMING SLOWER THAN ANTICIPATED RAMP UP OF PRODUCTION CAPACITY; CANADA IS DISAPPOINTED AND WILL CONTINUE TO PRESS MODERNA FOR CONSISTENCY OF SUPPLY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by David Ljunggren)