March 1 (Reuters) -

* CANADA’S FREELAND SAYS SHOULD RESTRICTIONS BE IMPOSED ON CANADIAN STEEL AND ALUMINUM PRODUCTS, CANADA WILL TAKE RESPONSIVE MEASURES

* CANADA’S FREELAND SAYS IT IS ENTIRELY INAPPROPRIATE TO VIEW ANY TRADE WITH CANADA AS A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT TO THE UNITED STATES

* CANADA’S FREELAND SAYS U.S. STEEL RESTRICTIONS WOULD HARM WORKERS, INDUSTRY AND MANUFACTURERS ON BOTH SIDES OF THE BORDER (Reporting by David Ljunggren)