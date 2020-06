June 16 (Reuters) - Ryan Nearing, press secretary at Canada’s Trade Ministry, says:

* CANADA RECEIVED 16 NOTIFICATIONS ON JUNE 9 OF NON-COMPLIANCE FROM CHINA DUE TO PESTS IN SHIPMENTS OF HARDWOOD AND SOFTWOOD LOGS, SAYS IT IS INVESTIGATING

* CANADA SAYS TRADE IN FORESTRY PRODUCTS TO CHINA CONTINUES WITHOUT DISRUPTION (Reporting by Steve Scherer)