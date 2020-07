OTTAWA, July 16 (Reuters) - Canada’s signals intelligence agency, the CSE, and its Centre for Cyber Security say in statement:

* THERE IS AN ELEVATED CYBER SECURITY RISK TO CANADIAN HEALTH ORGANIZATIONS FROM RUSSIAN HACKERS DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* CANADA’S HEALTH ORGANIZATIONS SHOULD TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT THEMSELVES FROM CYBER THREATS Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Steve Scherer)