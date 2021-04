April 23 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says:

* COVID-19 SITUATION IS CRITICAL, PEOPLE MUST REDUCE PERSONAL CONTACTS

* CANADA HAS SIGNED DEAL WITH PFIZER FOR 35 MILLION BOOSTER DOSES FOR 2022 AND 30 MILLION IN 2023

* CANADA’S PFIZER DEAL INCLUDES OPTIONS TO ADD 30 MILLION DOSES IN BOTH 2022 AND 2023, AND AN OPTION FOR 60 MILLION DOSES IN 2024 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Steve Scherer)