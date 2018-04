BRIEF-Canada Strategic, Matamec Agree To Business Combination

April 26 (Reuters) - Sphinx Resources Ltd:

* SPHINX RESOURCES LTD - CO, CANADA STRATEGIC METALS & MATAMEC EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCE THAT CANADA STRATEGIC & MATAMEC AGREED TO A BUSINESS COMBINATION

* SPHINX RESOURCES LTD - BUSINESS COMBINATION IS TO CREATE NEW JAMES BAY-FOCUSED GOLD EXPLORATION COMPANY TO BE NAMED QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORP

* SPHINX RESOURCES - IN CONNECTION WITH DEAL, GOLDCORP WILL ACQUIRE 14% INTEREST IN QPM UNDER SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT BETWEEN CANADA STRATEGIC & GOLDCORP

* SPHINX RESOURCES - ON OR ABOUT JUNE 18, GOLDCORP WILL SUBSCRIBE FOR 6.1 MILLION SUBSCRIPTION RECEIPTS OF CANADA STRATEGIC AT $0.61/SUBSCRIPTION RECEIPT

* SPHINX RESOURCES LTD - NORMAND CHAMPIGNY WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF QPM

* SPHINX RESOURCES - IN CONNECTION WITH DEAL, MATAMEC SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE 0.267697315 OF A SHARE OF CANADA STRATEGIC IN EXCHANGE FOR EACH MATAMEC SHARE