Nov 9 (Reuters) - A government source tells Reuters on condition of anonymity because of sensitivity of the information that:

* CANADA TENTATIVELY EXPECTS TO GET PFIZER VACCINE IN EARLY 2021 AT ABOUT THE SAME TIME AS EU, AUSTRALIA AND OTHERS, BUT POSSIBLY AFTER THE U.S. AND BRITAIN

* CANADA CONFIDENT IT WILL HAVE SPECIAL INFRASTRUCTURE NEEDED TO STORE PFIZER VACCINE IN PLACE IN JANUARY Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Steve Scherer)