BRIEF-Canada to pause use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on anyone under 55 - Deputy Chief Medical Officer

March 29 (Reuters) -

* CANADA’S IMMUNIZATION ADVISORY PANEL RECOMMENDS THAT ASTRAZENECA COVID-19 VACCINE SHOULD NOT BE USED IN ADULTS UNDER 55 YEARS OF AGE AT THIS TIME

* CANADA’S IMMUNIZATION PANEL SAYS RATE OF ADVERSE EVENTS OF BLOOD CLOTTING WITH ASTRAZENECA VACCINE IS STILL TO BE CONFIRMED

* CANADA’S IMMUNIZATION ADVISORY PANEL SAYS THERE IS SUBSTANTIAL UNCERTAINTY ABOUT THE BENEFIT OF PROVIDING ASTRAZENECA COVID-19 VACCINE TO ADULTS UNDER 55 YEARS OF AGE GIVEN RISKS OF CLOTTING

* CANADA PANEL SAYS CASE FATALITY CAUSED BY RARE VACCINE-INDUCED CLOTTING IS APPROXIMATELY 40%, BUT THIS MAY DECREASE WITH INCREASED AWARENESS OF THE ADVERSE EFFECT AND APPROPRIATE EARLY TREATMENT

* CANADA TO PAUSE USE OF ASTRAZENECA COVID-19 VACCINE ON ANYONE UNDER 55 - DEPUTY CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER (Reporting by Steve Scherer)