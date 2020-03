March 17 (Reuters) -

* CANADIAN FEDERAL GOVERNMENT WILL PROVIDE INCOME SUPPORTS TO MILLIONS OF CANADIANS - PM TRUDEAU

* CANADA LOOKING AT RANGE OF MEASURES TO HELP CANADIANS, SUCH AS TAX CREDITS AND BOOSTING CHILD BENEFIT; ANNOUNCEMENT MOST LIKELY TO COME WEDS - PM TRUDEAU

* EVERYONE WHO CAN STAY HOME SHOULD STAY HOME - PM TRUDEAU