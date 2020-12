Dec 23 (Reuters) -

* CANADA WILL RECEIVE UP TO 168,000 DOSES OF MODERNA’S COVID-19 VACCINE BY END-DECEMBER - SENIOR FEDERAL HEALTH OFFICIAL

* CANADA STILL AWAITING INFORMATION FROM ASTRAZENECA AND JOHNSON & JOHNSON REGARDING THEIR VACCINES CANDIDATES - SENIOR FEDERAL HEALTH OFFICIAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by David Ljunggren)