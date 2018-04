BRIEF-Canada working to make sure pipeline expansion goes ahead -Finance Minister

April 11 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc :

* CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS WORKING TO MAKE SURE ‘IN SHORT ORDER’ THAT THE KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD

* CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS TALKING TO KINDER MORGAN, DOES NOT ANSWER DIRECTLY WHEN ASKED WHETHER TAKING A STAKE IN THE PIPELINE IS POSSIBLE

* CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS HAD A POSITIVE MEETING WITH ALBERTA PREMIER, ‘WE HAVE TO ENSURE THE RULE OF LAW IN OUR COUNTRY WORKS’

* CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T SEE A NEED TO REFER THE MATTER TO THE SUPREME COURT

* CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS GOVERNMENT HAS NOT YET DECIDED WHAT TO DO ABOUT ENSURING THE PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny in Toronto)