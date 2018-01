Jan 23 (Reuters) -

* CANADA‘S CHIEF NAFTA NEGOTIATOR SAYS HAVE HIGH HOPES OF MAKING PROGRESS THIS WEEK BUT THAT DEPENDS ON OTHER PARTIES

* CANADA‘S CHIEF NAFTA NEGOTIATOR SAYS TPP SUCCESS DOESN‘T AFFECT NAFTA TALK AT ALL

* CANADA‘S CHIEF NAFTA NEGOTIATOR SAYS

* CANADA‘S CHIEF NAFTA NEGOTIATOR SAYS DOESN‘T SEE BENEFIT TO FORMAL COUNTERPROPOSAL ON AUTOS, WANTS DISCUSSION OF IDEAS (Reporting by David Ljunggren)