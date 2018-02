BRIEF-Canada's chief NAFTA negotiator says U.S., Canada and Mexico have made fairly limited progress overall

Feb 13 (Reuters) -

* CANADA‘S CHIEF NAFTA NEGOTIATOR SAYS NEGOTIATORS HAVE BEEN MEETING PERHAPS TOO FREQUENTLY, PACE HAS BEEN A BIT TOO FAST

* CANADA‘S CHIEF NAFTA NEGOTIATOR SAYS U.S., CANADA AND MEXICO HAVE MADE FAIRLY LIMITED PROGRESS OVERALL

* CANADA‘S CHIEF NAFTA NEGOTIATOR SAYS QUITE CLOSE TO COMPLETING SOME CHAPTERS SUCH AS CUSTOMS, TELECOMMUNICATIONS

* CANADA‘S CHIEF NAFTA NEGOTIATOR SAYS HAS SEEN LIMITED U.S. FLEXIBILITY ON EVEN SOME OF THE EASIER ISSUES, THIS IS BEING DRIVEN FROM THE TOP

* CANADA‘S CHIEF NAFTA NEGOTIATOR REITERATES CANADA CONCERNED THAT U.S. AUTO CONTENT PROPOSALS WOULD DRIVE PRODUCTION OFFSHORE

* CANADA‘S CHIEF NAFTA NEGOTIATOR SAYS IS NO POINT TO U.S. PROPOSAL TO SET UP NON-BINDING DISPUTE SETTLEMENT PANELS

* CANADA‘S CHIEF NAFTA NEGOTIATOR SAYS U.S. PROCUREMENT OFFER IS WORST OFFER EVER MADE BY U.S. IN A TRADE NEGOTIATION

* CANADA‘S CHIEF NAFTA NEGOTIATOR SAYS U.S. PROPOSALS ON AUTOS HAVE NOT BEEN CONSULTED WITH INDUSTRY IN U.S.

* CANADA‘S CHIEF NAFTA NEGOTIATOR SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO PUT FORWARD CREATIVE PROPOSALS TO FIND COMMON GROUND ON U.S. PROPOSALS

* CANADA‘S CHIEF NAFTA NEGOTIATOR SAYS ARE LARGE GAPS BETWEEN WHAT CANADA AND U.S. WANT TO ACHIEVE ON KEY FILES

* CANADA‘S CHIEF NAFTA NEGOTIATOR SAYS U.S. TEAM HAS MADE CLEAR IT WANTS CONCESSIONS TO BENEFIT U.S. ECONOMY, SAYS CANADA WANTS TO IMPROVE THE TREATY

* CANADA‘S CHIEF NAFTA NEGOTIATOR SAYS CONSCIOUS U.S. COULD INITIATE PROCESS TO PULL OUT OF NAFTA, SAYS CANADA IS READY FOR THAT

* CANADA‘S CHIEF NAFTA NEGOTIATOR SAYS THIS IS NOT THE KIND OF NEGOTIATION WE ARE USED TO

* CANADA‘S CHIEF NAFTA NEGOTIATOR SAYS CANADA WILL STAY AT TABLE AS LONG AS THERE IS A CHANCE OF ACHIEVING A GOOD SOLUTION

* CANADA‘S CHIEF NAFTA NEGOTIATOR SAYS HASN‘T GIVEN UP ON HOPE OF CRAFTING A TREATY TO BENEFIT ALL THREE NAFTA MEMBERS (Reporting by David Ljunggren)