Feb 12 (Reuters) -

* STATEMENT FROM CANADA’S CHIEF PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICER ON RELEASE OF SELECTED INDIVIDUALS FROM QUARANTINE FOR 2019 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

* CANADA’S CHIEF PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICER-AUTHORIZED RELEASE OF 6 CAF MEDICAL STAFF WHO ACCOMPANIED RETURNEES ON SECOND CANADA-CHARTERED FLIGHT FROM WUHAN

* CANADA'S CHIEF PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICER - ADDITIONAL INDIVIDUALS IN QUARANTINE AT CFB DO NOT POSE A RISK OF SIGNIFICANT HARM TO PUBLIC HEALTH