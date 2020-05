May 17 (Reuters) - Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer:

* AS OF MAY 17 THERE ARE 76,204 COVID-19 CASES, INCLUDING 5,702 DEATHS; OVER 38,159 OR 50% CASES ARE NOW RECOVERED

* LABS ACROSS CANADA HAVE TESTED OVER 1.3 MILLION PEOPLE FOR COVID-19 TO DATE, WITH ABOUT 6% TESTING POSITIVE

* "WE ARE TESTING AN AVERAGE OF 26,000 TO 28,000 PEOPLE DAILY"