April 30 (Reuters) -

* CANADA’S CORONAVIRUS CURVE IS FLAT, BUT THERE ARE WORRYING TRENDS ON THE DOWNWARD PATH - CHIEF PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICER THERESA TAM

* CANADA CHIEF PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICER SAYS SHE IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNED BY OUTBREAKS IN INDIGENOUS COMMUNITIES IN SEVERAL PROVINCES