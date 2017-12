Dec 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister: Will Review U.S. Commerce Department’s Decision On Bombardier :

* TO CONSIDER NEXT STEPS, OPTIONS FOR APPEAL

* CANADA‘S FREELAND: FINAL COUNTERVAILING, ANTI-DUMPING DUTY RATES ANNOUNCED BY COMMERCE DEPARTMENT “HIGHLY PUNITIVE TO AEROSPACE WORKERS ON BOTH SIDES OF THE BORDER” Further company coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)