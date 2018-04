BRIEF-Canada's Mitel Networks Corp To Be Bought By Investor Group In $2 Bln Deal

April 24 (Reuters) - Mitel Networks Corp:

* MITEL NETWORKS CORP - MITEL ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT TO BE ACQUIRED BY AFFILIATES OF SEARCHLIGHT CAPITAL PARTNERS FOR $2.0 BILLION

* MITEL NETWORKS CORP - MITEL SHAREHOLDERS TO RECEIVE $11.15 PER SHARE IN CASH

* MITEL NETWORKS CORP - ARRANGEMENT IS NOT SUBJECT TO A FINANCING CONDITION

* MITEL NETWORKS CORP - UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, MITEL WILL BECOME A PRIVATELY HELD COMPANY

* MITEL NETWORKS CORP - MITEL BOARD WILL RECOMMEND THAT MITEL SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ARRANGEMENT

* MITEL NETWORKS CORP - ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES A 45-DAY “GO-SHOP” PERIOD

* MITEL NETWORKS CORP - IN LIGHT OF ENTERING INTO ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT, CO WILL NOT HOLD A Q1 2018 CONFERENCE CALL