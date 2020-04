BRIEF-Canada's move to reduce drop in revenue requirement for businesses to claim emergency wage subsidy will only be valid in March

April 8 (Reuters) -

* CANADA’S MOVE TO REDUCE DROP IN REVENUE REQUIREMENT FOR BUSINESSES TO CLAIM EMERGENCY WAGE SUBSIDY WILL ONLY BE VALID FOR MARCH - FINANCE MINISTER

* CANADA BUSINESSES WILL NEED TO SHOW 15% DROP IN REVENUE IN MARCH TO QUALIFY FOR SUBSIDY BUT THAT WILL RISE TO 30% IN APRIL AND MAY - FINANCE MINISTER

* AIR CANADA MOVE TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF EMERGENCY WAGE SUBSIDY AND BRING BACK EMPLOYEES IS VERY ENCOURAGING - CANADA FINANCE MINISTER

* CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS HE IS CONFIDENT THAT COUNTRY’S CREDIT RATING WILL CONTINUE TO BE STRONG DESPITE SPENDING TO COMBAT CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* CANADA INNOVATION MINISTER DOES NOT ANSWER DIRECTLY WHEN ASKED ABOUT TIMING OF PROMISED GOVERNMENT AID PACKAGE FOR AIRLINES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by David Ljunggren)