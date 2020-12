BRIEF-Canada's Ontario to impose partial shutdown across entire province from Dec 26 to Jan 9 - premier

Dec 21 (Reuters) -

* CANADA’S ONTARIO TO IMPOSE PARTIAL SHUTDOWN ACROSS ENTIRE PROVINCE FROM DEC 26 TO JAN 9; MEASURES WILL REMAIN IN PLACE IN MAJOR CITIES UNTIL JAN 23 - PREMIER

* ONTARIO SHUTDOWN MEANS BAN ON INDOOR ORGANIZED PUBLIC EVENTS AND SOCIAL GATHERINGS, EXCEPT FOR HOUSEHOLD MEMBERS; INDOOR WEDDINGS AND FUNERALS HAVR A 10-PERSON LIMIT - PREMIER

* ONTARIO ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS TO REOPEN A WEEK LATER THAN SCHEDULED ON JAN 11, PUPILS TO LEARN REMOTELY FROM JAN 4-8, SECONDARY SCHOOLS TO TEACH REMOTELY UNTIL JAN 25; DAYCARES TO REMAIN OPEN

* ONTARIO TO BAN INDOOR DINING, LIMIT ACCESS TO SOME STORES, CLOSE OTHERS; CASINOS AND MUSEUMS TO BE SHUT - PREMIER