BRIEF-Canada's PM: had good conversations with Alberta, B.C. Premiers

April 9 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc:

* CANADA PM SAYS KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION WILL BE BUILT, SAYS HOPES BC GOVERNMENT WILL STOP OBSTRUCTING IT

* CANADA’S TRUDEAU, ASKED WHAT HE WILL DO TO ENSURE KINDER MORGAN’S PLANNED PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD, DOES NOT ANSWER DIRECTLY

* CANADA’S TRUDEAU, ASKED IF FEDERAL GOVERMENT IS READY TO INVEST IN THE KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE, SAYS CONSIDERING A RANGE OF OPTIONS, GIVES NO DETAILS

* CANADA’S PM SAYS HAD GOOD CONVERSATIONS ON SUNDAY NIGHT WITH PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA, GIVES NO DETAILS Further company coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)