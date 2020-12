BRIEF-Canada's PM Trudeau says Moderna vaccine could be approved as soon as next week

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in a news conference, says:

* HAS STRUCK DEAL WITH MODERNA TO ENABLE SHIPMENT OF UP TO 168,000 DOSES OF VACCINE BY THE END OF DECEMBER, PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL

* MODERNA VACCINES WILL FIRST BE DIRECTED TO THE NORTH AND REMOTE COMMUNITIES

* EXPECTS 200,000 MORE DOSES OF PFIZER/BIONTECH VACCINE NEXT WEEK

* MODERNA VACCINE COULD BE APPROVED AS SOON AS NEXT WEEK Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Steve Scherer)