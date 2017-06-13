FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Canada's Shaw to sell Viawest to Peak 10 Holding for about C$2.3 bln
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2017 / 12:19 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Canada's Shaw to sell Viawest to Peak 10 Holding for about C$2.3 bln

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Peak 10 Inc-

* Shaw Communications Inc. Announces sale of Viawest to Peak 10 for approximately c$2.3 billion

* Shaw Communications Inc - ‍consideration pursuant to transaction is comprised of all cash​

* Shaw Communications - expects to realize net cash proceeds from deal of about c$900 million after repayment of viawest level indebtedness of about us$580 million

* Shaw Communications - entered into share purchase agreement with gi partners portfolio co peak 10 holding corp to sell 100% of wholly-owned unit viawest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.