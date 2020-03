March 11 (Reuters) - PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCY OF CANADA:

* PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCY OF CANADA - ANNOUNCED A POSITIVE CASE OF CORONAVIRUS DISEASE IN A CANADIAN WHO REPATRIATED TO CANADA FROM GRAND PRINCESS

* PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCY OF CANADA - A POSITIVE CASE OF CORONAVIRUS DISEASE WAS IDENTIFIED DURING INITIAL SCREENING WHEN PASSENGERS ARRIVED IN TRENTON

* PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCY OF CANADA - INDIVIDUAL WHO TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS DISEASE IS IN ISOLATION AT FACILITY Source text for Eikon: