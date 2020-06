June 8 (Reuters) -

* CANADA’S TOTAL CORONAVIRUS CASES AT END-DAY ON JUNE 7 WERE 95,699, UP FROM 95,057 EARLIER IN THE DAY; 7,800 DEATHS, UP FROM 7,773 - PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCY DATA

* CANADA WILL FROM NOW ON ONLY REPORT TOTAL CORONAVIRUS CASES AND DEATHS ONCE A DAY, AT ABOUT 7 PM EASTERN TIME (2300 GMT) - CHIEF PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by David Ljunggren)