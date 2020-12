Dec 11 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, speaking at a news conference, says:

* CANADA IS EXPECTING 30,000 DOSES OF PFIZER’S COVID-19 VACCINE TO START ARRIVING NEXT WEEK

* “WE HAVE RESERVED ENOUGH DOSES SO THAT EVERY CANADIAN WHO WANTS A VACCINE WILL GET IT BY THE END OF 2021” Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Steve Scherer)