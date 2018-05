May 17 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc:

* CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS EVEN IF A NEW NAFTA IS PUSHED OFF INDEFINITELY, IT WILL ALWAYS MAKE SENSE FOR U.S AND CANADIAN FIRMS TO INVEST AND WORK TOGETHER

* CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS “THERE ARE REASONS TO BE CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC” ABOUT NEW NAFTA DEAL

* CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS GOVERNMENT CONTINUES TO HAVE “ROBUST DISCUSSIONS” WITH KINDER MORGAN OVER POSSIBLE AID FOR PIPELINE EXPANSION

* CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS WE ARE NOT AT THE POINT YET WHERE WE ARE LOOKING FOR OTHER INVESTORS IN KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION Further company coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)