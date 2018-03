March 12 (Reuters) -

* CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO PRESS U.S. TO GAIN A PERMANENT EXEMPTION TO STEEL AND ALUMINUM TARIFFS

* CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS COUNTRY ALSO FACES CHALLENGE OF GLOBAL OVERPRODUCTION OF STEEL

* CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS IF U.S. IMPOSES STEEL OR ALUMINUM TARIFFS, WE WLL HAVE TO SEE WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE; GIVES NO DETAILS OF POSSIBLE COUNTER-MEASURES Further coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)