FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to buy properties in Netherlands
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 30, 2017 / 12:55 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to buy properties in Netherlands

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:

* Capreit - has waived conditions and will acquire 19 properties totaling 849 residential suites located in eight cities and towns in Netherlands

* Capreit - deal for eur170.4 million

* Capreit - deal will be financed with new mortgage financing of about EUR100.8 million with weighted average term of about 7.5 years

* Capreit - will be responsible for providing property management services for new properties, exporting its proven programs to Netherlands

* Capreit-Deal will also be financed with remaining euro-based loan under credit facility, which currently has a 2-year hedged fixed interest rate of about 1.2%

* Capreit - will be establishing its own regional office in netherlands to manage portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.