May 23 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp:

* CANADIAN APPEAL COURT AFFIRMS DISMISSAL OF SUIT AGAINST CHEVRON SUBSIDIARY

* CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT'S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD