BRIEF-Canadian Banc Announces Overnight Offering Of Its Preferred Shares & Class A Shares

May 8 (Reuters) - Canadian Banc Corp:

* CANADIAN BANC CORP. ANNOUNCES OVERNIGHT OFFERING

* CANADIAN BANC - FILED PRELIMINARY SHORT FORM PROSPECTUS IN EACH OF PROVINCES OF CANADA REGARDING AN OFFERING OF CO’S PREFERRED SHARES & CLASS A SHARES

* CANADIAN BANC - PREFERRED SHARES WILL BE OFFERED AT PRICE OF $10.00/PREFERRED SHARE & CLASS A SHARES WILL BE OFFERED AT PRICE OF $13.35/CLASS A SHARE

* CANADIAN BANC - NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL BE USED BY COMPANY TO INVEST IN A PORTFOLIO OF SIX PUBLICLY TRADED CANADIAN BANKS