BRIEF-Canadian Finance Minister says he could act before budget to help firms hit by virus outbreak

March 3 (Reuters) -

* CANADIAN FINANCE MINISTER SAYS IT IS PREMATURE FOR HIM TO SAY WHAT THE EFFECTS OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK WILL BE

* CANADIAN FINANCE MINISTER SAYS BUDGET ‘IS NOT THE NECESSARY PLACE’ FOR GOVERNMENT TO DEAL WITH EFFECTS OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS GOVERNMENT COULD TAKE MEASURES BEFORE THE BUDGET IF NECESSARY TO DEAL WITH EFFECTS OF VIRUS OUTBREAK

* CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS COUNTRY HAS MORE CAPACITY TO DEAL WITH POTENTIAL CONSEQUENCES OF OUTBREAK COMPARED TO SOME G7 MEMBERS

* CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS: WE ARE IN A STRONG POSITION TO TAKE MEASURES TO COPE WITH VIRUS OUTBREAK IF MEASURES ARE NEEDED

* CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS GOVERNMENT IS PREPARED POTENTIALLY TO HELP SUPPORT PEOPLE AND BUSINESSES HIT BY VIRUS OUTBREAK (Reporting by David Ljunggren)