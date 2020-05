May 6 (Reuters) - Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA):

* CANADIAN FOOD INSPECTION AGENCY ISSUES FOOD RECALL WARNING (ALLERGEN); RUFFLES BRAND HOT WINGS POTATO CHIPS RECALLED DUE TO UNDECLARED MUSTARD

* SAYS IS CONDUCTING A FOOD SAFETY INVESTIGATION, WHICH MAY LEAD TO RECALL OF OTHER PRODUCTS

* THERE HAVE BEEN NO REPORTED REACTIONS ASSOCIATED WITH CONSUMPTION OF RUFFLES BRAND HOT WINGS POTATO CHIPS Source text for Eikon: ]