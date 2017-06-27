FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Canadian government says it will vigorously defend lumber industry
June 27, 2017 / 12:49 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Canadian government says it will vigorously defend lumber industry

David Ljunggren

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) -

Canadian government, reacting to U.S. lumber duties, says it will vigorously defend domestic industry, including through litigation

* Canadian government says deeply disappointed by U.S. decision "to impose unfair and punitive anti-dumping duties"

* Canadian government says U.S. decision to exclude three provinces from duties "represents significant progress in this longstanding dispute"

* Canadian government says will continue efforts to maintain dialogue with United States on lumber, remains confident a negotiated settlement is possible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Ljunggren)

