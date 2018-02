Feb 1 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co:

* CN ANNOUNCES US$900-MILLION DEBT OFFERING

* CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY- ‍ANNOUNCED DEBT OFFERING OF $900 MILLION, COMPRISED OF US$300 MILLION 2.400% NOTES DUE 2020, AND US$600 MILLION 3.650% NOTES DUE 2048​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: