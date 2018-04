BRIEF-Canadian National Railway Reports Q1 Adj. EPS Of C$1.00

April 23 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co:

* CN REPORTS Q1-2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE C$3.194 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$5.10 TO C$5.25

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$1.00

* CARLOADINGS FOR QUARTER INCREASED BY THREE PERCENT TO 1,408 THOUSAND

* QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS

* QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PERCENT

* CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY - ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, NET INCOME FOR Q1 2018 WOULD HAVE BEEN HIGHER BY C$24 MILLION, OR C$0.03 PER DILUTED SHARE

* IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BILLION IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.99, REVENUE VIEW C$3.15 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ASSUMES TOTAL RTMS IN 2018 WILL INCREASE IN RANGE OF TWO PERCENT TO FOUR PERCENT VERSUS 2017