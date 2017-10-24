FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Canadian National Railway reports Q3 earnings per share C$1.27
October 24, 2017 / 8:42 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

BRIEF-Canadian National Railway reports Q3 earnings per share C$1.27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co

* CN reports Q3-2017 net income of C$958 million, or C$1.27 per diluted share

* Reaffirms fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view C$4.95 to C$5.10

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$1.31

* Q3 earnings per share C$1.27

* Q3 revenue rose 7 percent to C$3.221 billion

* Canadian National Railway Co qtrly ‍operating ratio of 54.7 per cent, an increase of 1.4 points​

* Canadian National Railway Co qtrly ‍revenue ton-miles (rtms) increased by 10 per cent and carloadings increased by 11 per cent​

* Canadian National Railway Co - ‍assumes that North American industrial production for 2017 will increase by approximately two per cent​

* Canadian National Railway Co says ‍increasing investments in infrastructure & equipment by C$100 million, for a total capital program of C$2.7 billion in 2017​

* Canadian National Railway Co - ‍assumes U.S. Housing starts in range of 1.25 million units and U.S. Motor vehicle sales of approximately 17 million units for 2017​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view C$5.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
