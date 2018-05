May 3 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd executive vice-chairman Steve Laut, speaking on a conference call:

* CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT - EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN

* CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES HAS COMMITMENTS OF 150,000 BPD ON KEYSTONE PIPELINE EXPANSION, 75,000 BPD ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION - EXEC VICE CHAIRMAN Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)