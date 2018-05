Canadian Natural Resources Ltd:

* CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

* CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES- TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE ACCEPTED NOTICE FILED BY CANADIAN NATURAL OF INTENTION TO MAKE A NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

* CANADIAN NATURAL - NOTICE PROVIDES THAT FOR 12 MONTH PERIOD STARTING MAY 23, ENDING MAY 22 2019 CO MAY BUY FOR CANCELLATION UP TO 61.4 MILLION SHARES